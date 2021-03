Saros (upper body) is traveling with the Predators on their current eight-game road trip, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

According to coach John Hynes, Saros has resumed skating and he's making progress, but there's still no definite timetable for his return to action. Pekka Rinne will likely continue to operate as a workhorse for Nashville until Saros is given the green light.