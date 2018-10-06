Predators' Juuse Saros: On track to start
Saros is in line to get the start in goal in Saturday's road game against the Islanders, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Saros was sharp during preseason play, registering a 2.11 GAA and .921 save percentage in three appearances. He'll look to stay dialed in and pick up his first victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Islanders club that lost its second-leading scorer from a season ago, John Tavares, to free agency this offseason.
