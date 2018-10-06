Saros is in line to get the start in goal in Saturday's road game against the Islanders, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros was sharp during preseason play, registering a 2.11 GAA and .921 save percentage in three appearances. He'll look to stay dialed in and pick up his first victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Islanders club that lost its second-leading scorer from a season ago, John Tavares, to free agency this offseason.