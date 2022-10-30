Saros allowed two goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Capitals. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Saros kept the game close, but the Predators couldn't solve Darcy Kuemper at the other end of the rink. Saros has had some tough luck to fall to 2-4-1 on the year, and he's posted a 2.75 GAA and a .910 save percentage through seven contests. With just one win in his last four games, he's trending in the wrong direction, but he'll try to correct course as the Predators begin a road trip in Edmonton on Tuesday.