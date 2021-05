Saros allowed two goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Saros did just about all he could, but the Predators nearly gave up more chances while they were on the power play than those they generated. Without any scoring help, Saros was left with a hard-luck loss. It was an improvement from Game 1, when the Finn allowed four goals on 37 shots. The 26-year-old will likely draw the Game 3 start back home in Nashville on Friday.