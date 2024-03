Saros made 23 saves in a 1-0 win over Detroit on Saturday.

Saros has been otherworldly for more than a month. His last regulation loss was to Dallas on Feb. 15. Since then, Juice has gone 11-0-2 and looks every part a Vezina candidate. Time will tell -- he was robbed of a nomination last season after finishing fourth in balloting after being a finalist in 2022. Saros is at the apex of his career, and his fantasy managers are reaping the benefits.