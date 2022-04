Saros (illness) stopped all 25 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Sharks.

Saros was clearly back to 100 percent after sitting out one game due to an illness. Neither he nor countryman Kaapo Kahkonen allowed a goal in regulation, but Kahkonen finally blinked in overtime, allowing Ryan Johansen to score the game's only goal. Saros notched his fourth shutout and league-leading 36th win of the season.