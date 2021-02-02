Saros yielded four goals on 25 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Saros and the Predators trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 by the game's midway point. He may want Tampa Bay's fourth goal back -- Steven Stamkos appeared to catch him by surprise with a quick shot from the left dot -- but otherwise it was difficult to pin much blame on the 25-year-old. The other three Lighting goals came on an odd-man rush, a deflected point shot and a 2-on-0 rush. Saros is 3-3-0 in six starts with a 2.82 GAA and .906 save percentage.