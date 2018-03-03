Predators' Juuse Saros: Patrolling blue paint Friday
Saros will be the road starter in Friday's game against the Canucks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
As usual, Saros gets the start due to back-to-back matchups, with Pekka Rinne having taken care of the Oilers on Thursday. In three February starts, Saros compiled a 1-1-1 record and a .924 save percentage. The Canucks are a favorable start for the 22-year-old backstop, as they rank 22nd in the league with 2.7 goals per game. Further, Nashville's recent offensive support has put them on a six-game win streak, averaging 4.83 goals per contest in that span. With the Preds rolling right now, Saros could be a solid value option in daily leagues.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Stops 34 for first win since Jan. 16•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to patrol crease Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Strong performance despite loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Lets by four in loss to Sens•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Defending net Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...