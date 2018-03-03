Saros will be the road starter in Friday's game against the Canucks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

As usual, Saros gets the start due to back-to-back matchups, with Pekka Rinne having taken care of the Oilers on Thursday. In three February starts, Saros compiled a 1-1-1 record and a .924 save percentage. The Canucks are a favorable start for the 22-year-old backstop, as they rank 22nd in the league with 2.7 goals per game. Further, Nashville's recent offensive support has put them on a six-game win streak, averaging 4.83 goals per contest in that span. With the Preds rolling right now, Saros could be a solid value option in daily leagues.