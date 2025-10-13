Saros will be between the pipes for Monday's road game versus Ottawa, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has put together a decent start to the 2025-26 campaign, going 1-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and .935 save percentage. Considering the 30-year-old netminder failed to reach the 30-win mark last season for the first time in four years, this strong start could be an indication that Saros will get back over that threshold this year.