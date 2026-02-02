Saros will be in goal at home against the Blues on Monday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Saros will be making his 43rd start of the season and is tied with Utah's Karel Vejmelka for the NHL lead. Unfortunately for Saros, that hasn't necessarily translated into wins, as he is 21-17-4 with an .895 save percentage. Considering the 30-year-old backstop is in the first season of an eight-year deal he signed with the club back in July of 2024, it's unlikely he will lose the No. 1 job even with his struggles.