Saros will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has held his own this season as the Predators' top goalie, generating a .918 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record. The Lightning should be his toughest opponent yet, as they average 3.17 goals per game and have converted 23.8 percent of power-play opportunities.