Saros will tend twine Friday against the Avalanche, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will make his 10th start since the calendar flipped to 2018, posting a 3-2-4 record in that span. However, the lack of wins is more from measly offensive support, since Saros compiled a .924 save percentage, 2.41 GAA and a shutout in that span. The Avalanche are hitting a groove right now too, scoring four or more goals in each of the last four outings.