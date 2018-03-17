Predators' Juuse Saros: Pegged for Friday's start
Saros will tend twine Friday against the Avalanche, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros will make his 10th start since the calendar flipped to 2018, posting a 3-2-4 record in that span. However, the lack of wins is more from measly offensive support, since Saros compiled a .924 save percentage, 2.41 GAA and a shutout in that span. The Avalanche are hitting a groove right now too, scoring four or more goals in each of the last four outings.
