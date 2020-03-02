Saros will get the road start against Minnesota on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros has made four straight starts and was outstanding, posting a .932 save percentage and 3-1-0 record. He's slowly taking over the No. 1 role, but Pekka Rinne will be in the blue paint Monday versus the Oilers -- the first half of back-to-backs. The Wild could be a tough matchup for Saros, though, as they've won three of the last four and racked up 20 goals in that stretch.