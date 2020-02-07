Saros stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Saros was rewarded with a second straight start after his win in Winnipeg on Tuesday, and he put in another excellent performance. The Finn improved to 9-8-4 with a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 26 appearances. Head coach John Hynes may want to ride the hot hand -- Saros' recent showings could earn him another start Saturday in Edmonton.