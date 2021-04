Saros allowed six goals on 55 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Saros did what he could to hold the Panthers' relentless attack back through 40 minutes, but they opened the floodgates in the third period. The 26-year-old goalie dropped to 18-10-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. He'll get some extra time off before the Predators face the Stars on Saturday.