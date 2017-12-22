Predators' Juuse Saros: Perfect in relief duty
Saros stopped all 26 shots he faced in relief of Pekka Rinne in Thursday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Rinne was pulled just 6:29 into the game and Saros was excellent as his replacement. The youngster has been terrific of late, making 43 saves in a win over the Stars at the beginning of the month and shutting out Edmonton in his last start. Rinne has struggled recently, but he's locked into the starting role and doesn't see much time off. Saros is proving he's the goaltender of the future, however, and his .920 save percentage illustrates that he's one of the best spot starters the NHL has to offer.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Pitches 46-save shutout•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Heading between pipes Thursday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Recalled from minors•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Sent off to AHL Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Stops 43 in Tuesday's win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...