Saros stopped all 26 shots he faced in relief of Pekka Rinne in Thursday's loss to the Hurricanes.

Rinne was pulled just 6:29 into the game and Saros was excellent as his replacement. The youngster has been terrific of late, making 43 saves in a win over the Stars at the beginning of the month and shutting out Edmonton in his last start. Rinne has struggled recently, but he's locked into the starting role and doesn't see much time off. Saros is proving he's the goaltender of the future, however, and his .920 save percentage illustrates that he's one of the best spot starters the NHL has to offer.