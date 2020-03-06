Predators' Juuse Saros: Perfect versus Stars
Saros posted a shutout in Thursday's 2-0 win over Dallas.
Saros turned aside all 33 shots he faced Thursday, giving him his first win in three starts following back-to-back losses. He has three shutouts so far in 2019-20 and might very well serve as his team's starter against the Stars on Saturday when the two teams meet again.
