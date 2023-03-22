Saros stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 7-3 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Saros was beaten twice on 14 shots in the second frame, but the Predators scored four goals of their own in that period, allowing them to enter the intermission with a comfortable 6-2 lead. Thanks to that offensive support, Saros snapped his run of three straight games without recording a win, even as the goaltender extended his run of outings in which he's surrendered three goals to three straight. The 27-year-old is 27-19-7 with a 2.76 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 54 contests this season.