Saros (undisclosed) allowed two goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

The Stars put two goals behind Saros in the second period, but he was otherwise excellent in his fourth straight win. The Finn has allowed only six goals in his last six games combined. For the year, the 25-year-old has a 10-6-0 record with a 2.36 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 19 outings. He's the clear No. 1 in Nashville right now, so Saros will likely start against the Stars again Thursday.