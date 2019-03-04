Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Saros was less busy than his counterpart in the Wild crease, Alex Stalock, but his Predators trailed until a late equalizer in the third period by Filip Forsberg. Saros improved to 15-8-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Predators tangle with the Wild again Tuesday, although it's likely Pekka Rinne will start in the rematch.