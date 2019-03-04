Predators' Juuse Saros: Picks up shootout win
Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
Saros was less busy than his counterpart in the Wild crease, Alex Stalock, but his Predators trailed until a late equalizer in the third period by Filip Forsberg. Saros improved to 15-8-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Predators tangle with the Wild again Tuesday, although it's likely Pekka Rinne will start in the rematch.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Sunday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Lone bright spot for Preds•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Squaring off against Blues•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Yields five goals on 50 shots•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Downed by Blues in OT•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...