Saros stopped 24 of 27 shots Tuesday, helping the Predators to a 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

While not spectacular, Saros did enough to earn the victory, posting a .889 save percentage in the contest. Saros is coming off an impressive month of December where he posted a 4-4-3 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Thursday at Carolina could be the next opportunity for Saros to be between the pipes.