Saros stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Saros also stopped all four of Calgary's shootout attempts to earn the victory. It was a nice bounce-back performance from Saros, who was yanked from his last start after allowing four goals on 20 shots. The 27-year-old netminder has been a workhorse for Nashville, as they look to hang on to a wildcard spot. Saros leads the league with 38 wins while sporting a .920 save percentage.