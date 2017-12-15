Predators' Juuse Saros: Pitches 46-save shutout
Saros turned aside all 46 shots in a 4-0 win against Edmonton on Thursday.
What a performance by the Predators' backup netminder, who thwarted a whopping 22 shots in the first period alone. He doesn't play much behind Pekka Rinne, and in the six starts prior to Thursday, he owned an ugly 3.43 GAA and .890 save percentage. However, given his brilliant showing in this one, Saros might we worth a peek in daily formats next time he mans the crease.
