Saros allowed one goal on 26 shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Saros allowed a goal early in the second period on a deflection by Red Wings forward Darren Helm. After that, the Predators scored seven unanswered tallies. Saros has won eight of his last 10 games, and he's allowed one or fewer goals in seven of those games. The Finn improved to 13-7-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .930 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Predators host the Lightning on Saturday and the Stars on Sunday -- expect Saros to start at least one of those games.