Saros saved all 33 Hurricanes shots in a 3-0 victory over Carolina on Thursday.

Saros earned his second shutout of the season and the 20th of his career. He was able to bounce right back after stopping just 21 of 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to Dallas on Monday. Saros is now 31-22-7 with a 2.71 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 61 contests this season.