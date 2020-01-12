Predators' Juuse Saros: Posts first shutout of 2019-20
Saros stopped all 28 shots faced in a 1-0 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Blanking the Jets gives Saros his first win since Dec. 16 and moves his record to 6-7-4. It's been an up-and-down season for the Finnish netminder, one that's seen Saros allow more than three goals per night while failing to keep a save percentage above .900. He's liable to play any given night considering how inconsistent Pekka Rinne has been this season, so you could do worse than having Saros on your fantasy bench.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.