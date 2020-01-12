Saros stopped all 28 shots faced in a 1-0 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Blanking the Jets gives Saros his first win since Dec. 16 and moves his record to 6-7-4. It's been an up-and-down season for the Finnish netminder, one that's seen Saros allow more than three goals per night while failing to keep a save percentage above .900. He's liable to play any given night considering how inconsistent Pekka Rinne has been this season, so you could do worse than having Saros on your fantasy bench.