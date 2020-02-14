Predators' Juuse Saros: Posts second shutout of 2019-20
Saros stopped all 31 shots he faced during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Saros has won four of five starts and owns a 10-9-4 record on the year after Thursday's spotless performance. With back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, both against the Blues, it won't be long until Saros is back between the pipes trying to continue his recent run of success in goal.
