Play

Saros stopped all 31 shots he faced during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Saros has won four of five starts and owns a 10-9-4 record on the year after Thursday's spotless performance. With back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, both against the Blues, it won't be long until Saros is back between the pipes trying to continue his recent run of success in goal.

More News
Our Latest Stories