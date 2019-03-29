Predators' Juuse Saros: Practicing despite illness
Saros is dealing with an illness, but he still practiced ahead of Friday's game against the Penguins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros' ailment isn't considered serious, but the Predators are on the road and the team has called up Troy Grosenick as insurance. More clarity on this item should surface closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET puck drop.
