Predators' Juuse Saros: Preparing to face Devils
Saros is on track to start against the visiting Devils on Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Saros took down New Jersey in its own barn Oct. 25, stopping 33 of 36 shots in the process. The Finn has certainly struggled at times this season, but he does have a 7-5-0 record working against his 3.36 GAA and .885 save percentage over 13 games. As relayed from Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, Preds coach Peter Laviolette expects his team to provide better support for the traditional backup goalie. "I'll be perfectly honest, I think we've played lousy in front of Juice," said the bench boss.
