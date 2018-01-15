Predators' Juuse Saros: Promoted from minors
Saros was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Saros was down with the Admirals during the Predators' bye week, during which he registered a pair of wins and a .969 save percentage. Any moves to send the netminder down to the minors throughout the rest of the season will likely be temporary, as he is clearly the preferred No. 2 in the Music City. While it hasn't been officially announced yet, expect Anders Lindback to be headed the other way.
