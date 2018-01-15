Saros was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Saros was down with the Admirals during the Predators' bye week, during which he registered a pair of wins and a .969 save percentage. Any moves to send the netminder down to the minors throughout the rest of the season will likely be temporary, as he is clearly the preferred No. 2 in the Music City. While it hasn't been officially announced yet, expect Anders Lindback to be headed the other way.