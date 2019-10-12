Saros will patrol the road crease in Saturday's game against the Kings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros only has one game under his belt this year, and he yielded four goals on 27 shots to the Red Wings. His performance last year was solid, however, with a .915 save percentage over 31 games. He'll get a spot start here to keep Pekka Rinne fresh. The Kings have been inconsistent so far but sport an impressive 3.67 goals per game.