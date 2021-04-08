Saros will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Red Wings.
Saros is white-hot. He's won seven of his last nine starts while putting up a .964 save percentage and a 1.21 GAA. The 25-year-old has notched three wins over the Red Wings in that stretch, allowing just three goals on 79 total shots. Saros is a strong fantasy play Thursday.
