Saros will guard the home goal versus the Islanders on Saturday.

Saros is in a rough patch -- he's gone 1-4-1 with a 4.32 GAA and an .852 save percentage over his last six games. The Islanders hadn't been all that good lately either, going 2-3-1 with 18 goals scored over their last six contests, so Saros may be in a good spot to bounce back.