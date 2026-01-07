Predators' Juuse Saros: Protecting net versus Oilers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will guard the road goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
Saros has allowed exactly three goals in each of his last four games, going 2-2-0 in that span. He'll get a tough test Tuesday against the Oilers, who are 3-3-0 with 18 goals scored over their last six games.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Collects win over Calgary•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Flames on Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Falls behind early in loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Holds on for win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Drawing start in Salt Lake City•