Saros stopped 20 of 25 shots before being pulled in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

Saros surrendered four goals on 11 shots in the first period. He did far better in the second frame, but after Noah Hanifin scored on him just before intermission, the decision was made to send Kevin Lankinen out for the third period. Saros was charged with the loss, dropping him to 16-14-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 31 outings this year.