Saros allowed six goals on 30 shots Saturday before being pulled at 2:08 of the third period. The Predators lost 6-2 to the Lightning.

It was a wild first with the Bolts going up 3-1 on goals by Victor Hedman, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov. Saros settled down in the second and the only surrendered a snipe by Steven Stamkos. But the wheels fell off early in the third with goals by Ross Colton at 1:37 and Patrick Maroon at 2:08. Saros has alternated wins and losses over his last eight starts (since April 7) and has been pulled twice in his last three. The Preds are four points up on Vegas for the last wild card spot.