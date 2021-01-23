Saros was blitzed for five goals on 20 shots in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Stars.

Saros was perfect in the first period, but the Stars rang up five goals (three on the power play, one shorthanded) on the Finn during the middle frame. Pekka Rinne relieved Saros in the third. Chalk it up to a bad night for the 25-year-old Saros, who had allowed just three goals combined in his previous two starts, both wins. That said, it may be Rinne who gets the starting nod Sunday in the rematch.