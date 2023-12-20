Saros stopped 19 of 24 shots in the Predators' 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.
Saros struggled Tuesday, posting a .792 save percentage before getting pulled early in the third period. This loss snaps a stretch of six straight wins for the Finnish goaltender as he entered Tuesday's contest as one of the league's hottest goaltenders. On the season, Saros carries a record of 14-11-0 with a 2.85 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Thursday against Philadelphia could mark Saros' next opportunity to bounce back.
