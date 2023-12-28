Watch Now:

Saros allowed five goals on 19 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

It was a tough return from the holiday break for Saros. After surrendering a pair of power-play goals in the opening frame, the 28-year-old netminder allowed three tallies in the second before he was replaced by Yaroslav Askarov to start the third. Following a six-game winning streak, Saros has now dropped three of his last four starts. He falls to 15-13-0 with a .905 save percentage and 2.94 GAA on the campaign. Saros will look to get back on track in his next outing, which could come as soon as Friday in Detroit.

