Saros stopped seven of 11 shots in the Predators' 6-1 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Saros did not have his best performance Tuesday, allowing four goals on just 11 shots and getting pulled after the end of the first period. This performance marks the third time in four games that Saros has given up at least three goals in a game. The Finnish goaltender's next chance to bounce back could be Thursday against the Rangers.