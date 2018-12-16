Saros turned aside 33 of 34 shots in regulation and overtime, and five of six attempts in the shootout, in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

The 23-year-old came within 91 seconds of his second shutout of the season, but Brian Boyle's goal late in the third period forced extra time. It's Saros' first win since Nov. 10, as he's taken a back seat once again to Pekka Rinne, and while he remains the Preds' goaltender of the future, his fantasy value in the short term will likely remain limited.