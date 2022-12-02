Saros stopped 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

New Jersey beat Saros three times in a three-minute stretch early in the second period, with two of the goals coming on the power play, but the 27-year-old netminder regained his focus and shut the door the rest of the way to give Nashville a chance to mount a comeback. Saros is 6-0-1 over his last seven starts, allowing more than three goals only once during that stretch, but despite the hot streak he still carries a shaky 2.92 GAA and .909 save percentage on the season.