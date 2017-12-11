Saros was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Saros started both weekend games for the Admirals, posting a 1-1-0 record while giving up nine goals on 69 combined shots. Nashville is committed to developing the 22-year-old for the future, so fantasy owners can probably expect the team to continue switching between him and Anders Lindback for the foreseeable future. With the Predators heading into a back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday against the Canucks and Oilers respectively, Saros could get a look between the pipes.