Saros will protect the road goal versus the Coyotes on Thursday.

Saros has won five outings in a row, stopping 121 of 130 shots in that span. The Predators are the hottest team in the league, and Saros' play has been a big part of that -- he hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 15, going 12-0-2 with a 1.92 GAA and a .932 save percentage over 14 contests in that span. The 28-year-old has a favorable matchup on the docket Thursday against an inconsistent Coyotes team.