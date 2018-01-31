Predators' Juuse Saros: Receives starting nod
Saros will stop pucks Tuesday against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros only has three starts since the calendar flip, so it's interesting to see him getting the first nod after the All-Star break. Those three games didn't yield much consistency, though, with two overtime losses, where he posted a .880 save percentage or less, and one 43-save shutout win. The Blackhawks averaged under two goals per game over their last seven matchups, with just two wins in that span. Saros will still have to bring his best game if he wishes to topple Chicago and continue earning starts.
