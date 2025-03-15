Now Playing

Saros will play in goal for Friday's road game versus the Ducks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has allowed eight goals during his three-game winning streak. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep things going against a Ducks team that has won just twice in the last six contests, scoring 21 goals in that span.

