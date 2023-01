Saros turned aside 31 of 34 shots in a 5-3 win against Los Angeles on Saturday.

Saros surrendered two goals on 12 shots in the second period, which put the Predators down 3-2 going into the third frame. He was strong in the final 20 minutes though, and Nashville rallied to secure the win. Saros is 17-13-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .919 save percentage in 35 contests this season. The 27-year-old has allowed at least three goals in three of his last four outings.