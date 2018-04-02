Predators' Juuse Saros: Records fifth straight strong start
Saros allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.
The Predators backup goaltender wasn't particularly sharp in a small sample size in relief Saturday night, but he rebounded Sunday to post his fifth straight strong start. He's lost twice in a shootout, but in his last five appearances, Saros has three wins, a .930 save percentage and 2.39 GAA. The Predators have just about wrapped up the Central division crown, so don't be surprised if Saros plays in the last few games of the season, and if he does, consider him a strong streaming option.
