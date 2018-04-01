Predators' Juuse Saros: Records six stops in relief
Saros made six saves on seven shots in one period of relief of Pekka Rinne during a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Saturday night.
It was a poor game for Rinne, and too small of a sample size for Saros to make any type of judgement. But Saros has played well this season, and he could see more starts down the stretch with the Predators just about clinching the Central division. Depending on who else is in the lineup for the Predators, Saros is a strong streaming candidate in the final week of the season.
