Saros posted a 31-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

In three starts since returning from an upper-body injury, Saros has allowed just two goals. It's criminal he has a 2-1-0 record in that span -- the Finn is playing excellently. The shutout was his first of the season and the 12th of his career. He improved to 7-6-0 with a 2.58 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 16 games (15 starts). The Predators face the Red Wings again Thursday -- Saros would be a strong DFS pick should he get the start in that contest.